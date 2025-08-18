Season tickets available for Philharmonia Northwest Chamber Orchestra - three performances in Shoreline, two in Kenmore, one in Seattle





Their collective inspiration led to the creation of Seattle’s longest-running chamber orchestra—and half a century later, the spark still burns bright.

Philharmonia Northwest honors our orchestra’s past while taking bold steps into the future. Our 2025-26 Season, “50 Years of Inspiration,” touches every corner of chamber orchestra repertoire from the last 250 years, showcasing new works and stunning guest artists from around the country and abroad.



Together, we’ll explore Japan through the eyes of Gustav Holst, hear Mozart through the ears of Ravel and Tchaikovsky, read the letters of Georgia O’Keefe through a stunning setting by Pulitzer winner Kevin Puts, and much, much more.



Join us—we can’t wait to see you!

Purchase tickets here

SUBSCRIPTION OPTIONS Pick 3 (3 concerts of your choice)

$75 adult, $50 senior / student Full Season (6 concerts)

$150 adult, $108 senior / student Concerts Inspired by Love - October 12, 2025, 2pm at Shorecrest Performing Arts Center

Inspired by Wonder - November 23, 2025, 2pm Town Hall Seattle's First Hill

Inspiration from Above - December 6 & 7, 2025, 3pm Bastyr University Chapel, Kenmore

Inspiration from Afar - February 1, 2026, 2pm at Shorecrest Performing Arts Center

Inspired by Amodeus - March 29, 2026, 2pm at Shorecrest Performing Arts Center

Grant Us Peace - April 26, 2026, 3pm at Northshore Concert Hall, Kenmore

Philharmonia Northwest honors our orchestra’s past while taking bold steps into the future. Our 2025-26 Season, “50 Years of Inspiration,” touches every corner of chamber orchestra repertoire from the last 250 years, showcasing new works and stunning guest artists from around the country and abroad.Together, we’ll explore Japan through the eyes of Gustav Holst, hear Mozart through the ears of Ravel and Tchaikovsky, read the letters of Georgia O’Keefe through a stunning setting by Pulitzer winner Kevin Puts, and much, much more.Join us—we can’t wait to see you!

In 1976, a group of Seattle musicians had a vision for a new orchestra. They wanted to play in a smaller ensemble where their individual talents could shine, explore exciting contemporary works and hidden gems of the past, and re-imagine familiar classics in a whole new light.