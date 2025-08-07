Annual 2025 Master Gardener Plant Sale in Bellevue September 14, 2025

The WSU Extension King County Master Gardeners present "Cool Plants, Hot Topics," the annual 2025 Master Gardener Plant Sale in partnership with the Bellevue Botanical Garden.





This year's theme is "Become a Pollinator Protector," offering gardeners an opportunity to learn about the importance of pollinators while stocking up on plants for autumn and beyond and enjoying the beauty of the botanical garden.







The Plant Sale will feature local vendors offering a variety of plants. Confirmed vendors include Celestial Dream Gardens, Lee Farms, Fancy Fronds, Botanica, and Earth Grown Creations. The Washington Native Plant Society and the Eastside Fuchsia Society will also be there.





Our cut-flower bouquet table will return, with bouquets of colorful blooms for that spontaneous purchase. There will also be a table for seed sharing.





Join us for the grand opening of the new Habitat at Home exhibit, hosted by a panel of Extension Master Gardeners.







Daniel Mount will present "From Far and Near: Native Plants for Northwest Gardens," explaining what makes a plant native or not, sharing which native species perform best in a garden situation, and telling you why you should – or shouldn’t – plant them. Daniel is a retired professional gardener and designer and past board member of the Northwest Horticultural Society.

will present "From Far and Near: Native Plants for Northwest Gardens," explaining what makes a plant native or not, sharing which native species perform best in a garden situation, and telling you why you should – or shouldn’t – plant them. Daniel is a retired professional gardener and designer and past board member of the Northwest Horticultural Society. Sue Melgaard is passionate about pollinators. She will talk about our amazing pollinator insects & birds and how we can create essential habitat for them. Sue is a WSU Extension King County Master Gardener.

is passionate about pollinators. She will talk about our amazing pollinator insects & birds and how we can create essential habitat for them. Sue is a WSU Extension King County Master Gardener. Molly van der Burch will explore how natives, cultivars, and perennials vary in attracting pollinators, adding biodiversity, and demonstrating climate readiness for a drier PNW region. Molly is a WSU Extension King County Master Gardener. The Bellevue Botanical Garden and the Plant Sale are free and open to all. Three local experts will offer talks about native plants, pollinators, and their place in PNW gardens.The Bellevue Botanical Garden and the Plant Sale are free and open to all.





The three talks will require registration and a small fee. The Master Gardener Foundation of King County uses the funds raised from the sale of plants, bouquets, and talks to support the activities of the King County Master Gardeners.



