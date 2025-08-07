North City History Walk Saturday August 9, 2025

Thursday, August 7, 2025

Leena's Cafe during the 2023 North City Jazz Walk
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Saturday, August 9, 2025 – 10:00am
North City History Walk - FREE

We will check out the 185th Street transit center, then head up to the 15th Ave business district to see the many changes there. There will be a lot of stops along 15th Avenue to learn about the history of the area. 

Will return by way of St. Marks. There may be an optional extension to this walk for those wanting more walking. 

No pre-registration necessary, just show up and walk with us. More information here 
  • Walk is approximately 3.1 miles / 2 hours
  • Walk Rating: Moderate
  • Meet at: North City Elementary School (Learning Center) Parking Lot, 816 NE 190th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
  • Walk Leader: Donna

