Local students are named 2025 graduates from St. Olaf College

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (August 6, 2025) - The following local students are named Class of 2025 graduates from St. Olaf College.





To graduate, students must have completed the equivalent of 35 credits through a combination of full-credit and fractional-credit courses.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR(S) (if listed)





Seattle, WA

Graham Barwick, B.A., Biology

Shoreline, WA

Megan Peery, B.A., Social Work



