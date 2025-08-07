Local students are named 2025 graduates from St. Olaf College

Thursday, August 7, 2025

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (August 6, 2025) - The following local students are named Class of 2025 graduates from St. Olaf College. 

To graduate, students must have completed the equivalent of 35 credits through a combination of full-credit and fractional-credit courses.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR(S) (if listed)

Seattle, WA
  • Graham Barwick, B.A., Biology
Shoreline, WA
  • Megan Peery, B.A., Social Work

Located on 300 acres in Northfield, Minn., St. Olaf College is a residential liberal arts institution with an enrollment of more than 3,000 students offering over 85 undergraduate majors, concentrations, and pre-professional tracks. St. Olaf is committed to meeting the demonstrated financial needs of every student with 99 percent of students receiving scholarships or grants.

Grounded in a Lutheran tradition, St. Olaf students and faculty come from a wide range of religious traditions, including those who do not claim any faith tradition. Visit stolaf.edu.

