Navigating Aging Into Vision Loss - presentation August 20, 2025 at Senior Activity Center
Thursday, August 7, 2025
Their Independent Living Program is designed to empower people to live independently in their home and community.
During this presentation, Alice Klein, one of the Independent Living Service Providers, will share information about the program through an interactive and hands-on presentation.
- DATE – Wednesday, August 20, 2025
- TIME – 1:00 – 2:00pm
- COST - FREE
- LOCATION - Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G
- REGISTRATION - Call or visit the Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536
