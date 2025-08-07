Navigating Aging Into Vision Loss - presentation August 20, 2025 at Senior Activity Center

Thursday, August 7, 2025

When vision loss makes your daily life difficult, the Department of Services for the Blind is here to help. 

Their Independent Living Program is designed to empower people to live independently in their home and community. 

During this presentation, Alice Klein, one of the Independent Living Service Providers, will share information about the program through an interactive and hands-on presentation.


