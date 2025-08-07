Changing Climate: Drought and the risks in Lake Forest Park

Dry weather is an inconvenience, when gardens must be watered, new insects are attracted to distressed plants. There is more dust in the air which can exacerbate asthma and lung disease.



Right now, drought is stressing the trees and plants. Stressed trees drop their leaves earlier than usual. It is called “weather related leaf drop.” If the impact on trees is only one year, it probably won’t hurt the tree.





However prolonged and frequent drought conditions result in stress that can mean new pests invading stressed tree. Long term drought can stress trees and damage the canopy.



Drought also increases the risk of wildfires. Dry brush and huge forest fires with thick smoke coming from more remote locations can have impact.





Smoke can be a mixture of pollutants, from ash to plastics. The effects can be eye strain, pink eye, people with asthma may experience an increase in their symptoms. Breathing smoke can also impact heart and lung conditions. Recent science has found that there are long term impacts of smoke that shows up years later.





Weather related leaf drop What is the role of a city in preparing the community for drought?





The city has a role in guiding residents, businesses and government through the transitions and prepare residents and businesses for a drier future. The city needs to protect its assets and prepare for new and upgraded infrastructure—roads, bridges, culverts, cement and asphalt mixes that perform well in stressed conditions.



The city has an educational role of bringing attention on the transitions that are happening right now, and the transitions that are anticipated. Climate change is stressful. Assisting the process of building resiliency, responding to changing climate and the impacts is a municipal responsibility.



What do communities need to do to continue to thrive when drier conditions become the usual condition?





Preparation requires community outreach, coordinating with other municipalities, providing up to date science-based information online and in person. Planning for the future and helping to ensure that communities can thrive in the face a climate change is the job of the climate manager.



--Story and photos Sarah Phillips

Dust can cause nasal dryness and congestion. More dust means the need to change air filters more often and cars and outside spaces are dustier.