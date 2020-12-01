Student Well-being and Engagement During Remote Learning and School Closure - webinar for parents from Shoreline Schools
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
|Cher Anderton, MSW, LSWAIC
These sessions are open to all Shoreline parents. Panelists will include school district counseling staff and Cher Anderton, MSW, LSWAIC, mental health therapist, consultant and parent educator.
Friday, December 11, 2020 at 12:00-1:00pm
-or-
Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 8:00-9:00am
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86222979394?pwd=eFdGQkRzUGF2V2ZXdlhHaDk2TVJWdz09
Passcode: TBird
Or iPhone one-tap: US: +12532158782,,86222979394# or +13462487799,,86222979394#
-or-
