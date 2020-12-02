Secretary of State’s Office certifies 2020 General Election

Kim Wyman,

OLYMPIA — More Washingtonians voted in the 2020 General Election than in any election in the state's history.

“Throughout this election season, voters were energized, engaged, and eager to make their voices heard,” said Wyman. “The nearly 4.2 million people who cast their ballots felt empowered to exercise their right to vote, and have a say in their future and the future of our country.”

"Our 39 county election officials worked tirelessly to process and count more ballots than this state has ever seen," she said. "We believe this election's success is also due to our strong relationships with the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, U.S. Postal Service, and Washington National Guard that helped secure our elections and earn voter confidence."













According to vote totals certified today by Secretary of State Kim Wyman, 4,116,894, or 84.14%, of Washington’s 4,892,871 registered voters made their voices heard Nov. 3. The 84.14% turnout rate is less than half a percent shy of the all-time record (84.61%, set in the 2008 General Election).Wyman thanked Washington’s election officials and the local, state, and federal agencies that helped ensure a safe and secure election that balanced better access and greater security.Also contributing to this historic turnout was the state’s efforts to register more voters. In the two weeks leading up to Election Day, over 55,000 people registered to vote. Nearly 20% of them were able to register on Election Day, thanks to Washington’s same-day voter-registration laws.Eligible Washingtonians can register to vote or update their registration online at VoteWA.gov, or by U.S. mail or in person at a county elections office.For more election information, including results, statistics, and voter resources, visit sos.wa.gov/elections.