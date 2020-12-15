Secretary of State Kim Wyman issues statement about website threatening election officials

Secretary of State Kim Wyman



OLYMPIA — The Office of the Secretary of State over the weekend was made aware of a website that lists Washington state's elections director Lori Augino among election officials nationwide who the site creators claim "have aided and abetted the fraudulent election against Trump."

The site includes images of the officials, with crosshairs over their profiles, and home and email addresses.





As president of the National Association of State Election Directors, Augino called the 2020 election “the most secure in American history,” with no evidence that any voting system deleted, lost, or manipulated votes.





The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI have been notified, as well as the Fusion Center in Washington state.



Secretary of State Kim Wyman issued the following:



“This continued escalation of harassing and threatening behavior in the public sphere has to stop. Sites like this are appalling, and have no space in our democracy and the peaceful transition of power.



“Washington’s 39 county election officials rose to the challenge, working tirelessly to accurately count more ballots than this state has ever seen and ensure that our election was accessible and secure, in spite of the pandemic.

"Though my office has yet to receive evidence of massive voter fraud, we take accusations of such seriously. When provided evidence, we work closely with county election officials to ensure instances are investigated and a crime is charged.”







