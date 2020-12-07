O tannenbaum, o tannenbaum, the trees are at Sky Nursery

Monday, December 7, 2020


Photos by Steven H. Robinson

There may be some tree lots around but Sky Nursery has trees, wreaths, and garland.
18528 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133


Pretty trees all in a row


And the staff help fasten them to your car roof.

You get to decorate them yourself, unless you're like my friend who built a closet for her artificial tree, put it on rollers and just rolled it out of the closet every year.



