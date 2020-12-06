Gothard Sisters Christmas show is now LIVE - and free for everyone

Gothard Sisters





The Christmas show is now LIVE!













We hope this show will help you to ring in the holiday season.





Tickets: This show is free and available to everyone. However, if you would like to make a donation for a “ticket” price, there are options for that at the bottom of the video page. Please do not feel obligated to donate something if you’re having a hard time. We appreciate you being here! Tickets: This show is free and available to everyone. However, if you would like to make a donation for a “ticket” price, there are options for that at the bottom of the video page. Please do not feel obligated to donate something if you’re having a hard time. We appreciate you being here!





HOWEVER - if you would like to make a donation or purchase some CDs, music or other goodies, scroll to the bottom of this page! Thank you!





Available Through Christmas: This show will be available through Christmas day so you can watch it on the evening that makes it the most magical experience for you and your family. You can share it with friends. You can also watch it as many times as you want! Available Through Christmas: This show will be available through Christmas day so you can watch it on the evening that makes it the most magical experience for you and your family. You can share it with friends. You can also watch it as many times as you want!





Running Time: The show is about 90 minutes long with an intermission. Running Time: The show is about 90 minutes long with an intermission.





Our Christmas Gift: It has been a difficult year. This is our gift of music and cheer to you and your family. Our Christmas Gift: It has been a difficult year. This is our gift of music and cheer to you and your family.





Enjoy the show!

Greta, Willow and Solana

The Gothard Sisters









The Gothard Sisters The Gothard Sisters

Celtic Folk Music from the Pacific Northwest















