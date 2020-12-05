Classifieds: Ronald Wastewater Commissioners workshop
Saturday, December 5, 2020
Ronald Wastewater District
Board of Commissioners Workshop
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meeting Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of Ronald Wastewater District will hold a Commissioner Workshop to review and discuss the draft 2021 Comprehensive Sewer Plan.
Date: Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Location: remotely (via Zoom)
AGENDA
1. Call to Order
2. Public Comment
3. 2021 Draft Comprehensive Sewer Plan: Discussion and Possible Decision(s)
4. Conclusion
Any member of the public wishing to join the Zoom special meeting, please email dwittinger@ronaldwastewater.org for a link to the meeting.
