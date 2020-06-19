Updated religious and faith-based services guidance from Gov. Inslee

St. Luke outdoor mass

King county is in Phase 1.5 and has requested the Board of Health to approve entry into Phase 2.



For services taking place in modified Phase 1 and Phase 2 counties, indoor services at 25% capacity or 200 people are allowed, whichever is less.





In health guidance for services taking place in Phase 1 counties, only outdoor services are permitted, with no more than 100 attendees.









Find the full guidance document



Local religious institutions have been very cautious, holding virtual and drive-in services. Last weekend St. Luke held outdoor mass for the first time since limited services were approved. Find the full guidance document here













Phase 3 would permit indoor capacity of 50% or 400 people, whichever is less. Health requirements for social distancing and facial coverings will remain the same as the guidance for previous phases.