Shorecrest and Shorewood recognized in U.S. News and World Report annual ranking

U.S. News and World Report has again recognized Shorecrest and Shorewood High Schools for student achievement in their annual ranking of the nation’s best high schools. Both schools were highly ranked in the news magazine’s 2020 Best High Schools list.

“Having both of our school district’s high schools ranked so highly is a testament to the incredible work of our students, staff and families,” said Superintendent Rebecca Miner.

“Their focus and commitment to create incredible learning communities dedicated to the needs and success of all students is evident in this prestigious recognition,” said Superintendent Rebecca Miner.

Evaluation of student performance on state-required reading and math tests Comparison of scores of underserved students to state averages The school must have a graduation rate of 80 percent or more Schools that fulfilled these steps were then ranked on performance in Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams

"This recognition really affirms the hard work of our staff, volunteers and families in providing all students with the opportunities and skills they need for their continued success after high school," said Shorecrest Principal Lisa Gonzalez. "I am so proud of our students for all they do to push and encourage each other to succeed at the highest levels."













Shorewood is ranked 30th out of over 650 high schools in Washington that were considered, garnering a 90.6 out of 100 on the magazine’s scorecard. Shorecrest was next in line, ranking 31st in the state and a 92.5 on the scorecard.Nationally, Shorewood ranked 1,666 out of over 24,000 high schools from across the country that were considered and Shorecrest came in at 1,685th.U.S. News and World Report evaluated high schools in four stages:“I’m pleased that both our high schools continue to be ranked highly on this list of high achieving schools,” said Shorewood Principal Bill Dunbar. “It’s evidence of our continued work to develop and grow a culture that focuses on student achievement and successfully preparing students for college and career choices after high school.”