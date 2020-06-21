St. Dunstan’s new mini farmers market for those in need
Sunday, June 21, 2020
By Josef Hinkofer
St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, "the church that feeds people," has for many years, provided our community a buffet style dinner, with emphasis on quality, presentation, and nutrition.
It has not been uncommon for us to serve up to 200 people gathered in our parish hall, enjoying each other’s camaraderie. Additionally, we delivered meals to homeless encampments like United We Stand, Tent City 3 and Tent City 5 each week.
As Covid-19 emerged, we transformed our buffet to a to-go only program, donning masks, and practicing frequent hand washing and social distancing.
For the past eight years Safeway, and more recently, Smart Food Service donations have made it possible to care for those less fortunate. This was our first week with our new Community Partner, Sprouts, which just opened at 13010 Aurora Ave. N. With the additional donations we were able to offer a mini farmers market, along with packaged food items and a hot meal.
We encourage the residents of southern Shoreline to visit us at St. Dunstan’s Church any Tuesday starting at 4:30pm. We are located at 722 N 145th ― “the church in the woods” next to the Interurban Trail. All products are gleaned or purchased from local retailers, offered free of charge, with no religious affiliation required.
We serve until 6pm or until we run out. Our aim is for everyone to receive a full hot meal and to take home a little extra for their kitchen. We encourage our guests to share with their own neighbors.
