Parks, Recreation, Cultural Services/Tree Board virtual meeting Thursday

Sunday, June 21, 2020

Parks/Tree board

PRCS/Tree Board will meet Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 7-9pm on zoom. Meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/92924069207

Pursuant to Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 20-28, in an effort to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the PRCS/Tree Board's Regular Meetings will take place online using the Zoom platform and the public will not be allowed to attend in-person.

You may join the meeting via Zoom Webinar or listen to the Meeting over the telephone.

Public comment will be accepted by submitting written comment or calling into the meeting to provide oral testimony. To provide oral testimony you must sign-up by 6:30pm the night of the meeting. 

Links to access all of these options:
Agenda Highlights
  • Director's Report
  • City Financial Outlook
  • Accepting Donation of Public Art
  • Parks Facility Rental Operations Manual and SMC Amendments
  • Strategic Discussions -Equity and Inclusion
Link to Full Meeting Packet [PDF]

Comment on Agenda Items via email


