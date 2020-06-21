Parks, Recreation, Cultural Services/Tree Board virtual meeting Thursday

Parks/Tree board













Pursuant to Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 20-28, in an effort to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the PRCS/Tree Board's Regular Meetings will take place online using the Zoom platform and the public will not be allowed to attend in-person.You may join the meeting via Zoom Webinar or listen to the Meeting over the telephone.Public comment will be accepted by submitting written comment or calling into the meeting to provide oral testimony. To provide oral testimony you must sign-up by 6:30pm the night of the meeting.