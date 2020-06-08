Let off S.T.E.A.M. camp for 10-15 year olds
Monday, June 8, 2020
Participants will have a dedicated workstation with all supplies and instructions provided so that they can maintain social distancing while having fun with each activity.
Each week will be a different theme, and each day will be a different project.
The first session starts June 29, 2020. This camp runs Monday through Friday, 9:00am - 1:00pm. Each session is priced at $195 for Shoreline Residents and $234 for Non-Residents/Lake Forest Park Residents.
The camp will be held at the Richmond Highlands Recreation center, 16554 Fremont Ave N
If you have any questions about Let Off Steam, contact Austin through email at aedge@shorelinewa.gov or by phone at 206-801-2643.
