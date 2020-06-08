Let off S.T.E.A.M. camp for 10-15 year olds

Monday, June 8, 2020



Serving ages 10-15 years old, Let Off Steam camp explores the basics of S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics) in a fun and collaborative environment.

Participants will have a dedicated workstation with all supplies and instructions provided so that they can maintain social distancing while having fun with each activity. 

Each week will be a different theme, and each day will be a different project. 

The first session starts June 29, 2020. This camp runs Monday through Friday, 9:00am - 1:00pm. Each session is priced at $195 for Shoreline Residents and $234 for Non-Residents/Lake Forest Park Residents.

The camp will be held at the Richmond Highlands Recreation center, 16554 Fremont Ave N

If you have any questions about Let Off Steam, contact Austin through email at aedge@shorelinewa.gov or by phone at 206-801-2643.



