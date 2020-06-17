KCSO: If it's too good to be true - it's not true

From the King County Sheriff's Office

Remember to be very cautious buying anything from a stranger, especially jewelry. If the deal seems to go to be true, it probably is.

On Tuesday, June 9, 2020 a man thought he had stumbled on a great deal. The suspect, driving a black Charger, approached the victim in the parking lot of a Shoreline grocery store and explained he had just moved here from California and needed money, so he was selling a jewelry collection.The jewelry appeared to be gold, and the victim thought he could get a great deal while helping out someone in need. So, he purchased the jewelry for $500 cash.The next day the victim went to a pawn shop, only to learn that all of the jewelry he had purchased was fake.Another parking lot scam: "I'm out of gas and don't have any money." The grifter points to a car with kids in it. When one person replied that they had no cash on them, the grifter helpfully offered to accompany them to a nearby cash machine.