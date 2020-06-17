Forum: 46th District Position 2 candidates introduce themselves

Legislative District 46, State Representative Pos. 2

Democratic 46th District incumbent State Rep. Javier Valdez will face Republican Beth Daranciang in the Aug. 4 primary and Nov. 3 general election. With only two candidates running in the primary, both Valdez and Daranciang will qualify for November from the top-two primary.The 46th District includes Lake Forest Park, Kenmore and northeast Seattle.Both Valdez and Daranciang recently introduced themselves with answers to this question: “What is your background for this position?” Here are their 75-word responses:(Prefers Democratic Party)I currently serve as a 46th State Representative and have worked for the City of Seattle for over twenty years, where I've led programs to expand opportunities for women and minority-owned businesses.As the son and grandson of farmworkers and laborers, I earned my Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Master’s degree in Public Administration. I have served on the board of the Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the first president of AFSCME 21C.