Forum: 46th District Position 2 candidates introduce themselves

Wednesday, June 17, 2020
(Editor’s note: This is the first installment in a series of responses to questions we’re sending to candidates running in the Aug. 4 primary election. We’ll follow this with introductory questions for candidates for 46th District State Representative Position 1 and for the two state representative positions in the 32nd Legislative District; then we’ll have issue questions for all of candidates, with future questions coming from readers. Send questions to schsmith@frontier.com)
Democratic 46th District incumbent State Rep. Javier Valdez will face Republican Beth Daranciang in the Aug. 4 primary and Nov. 3 general election. With only two candidates running in the primary, both Valdez and Daranciang will qualify for November from the top-two primary.
The 46th District includes Lake Forest Park, Kenmore and northeast Seattle.
Both Valdez and Daranciang recently introduced themselves with answers to this question: “What is your background for this position?” Here are their 75-word responses:
Legislative District 46, State Representative Pos. 2
Javier Valdez (Prefers Democratic Party)
I currently serve as a 46th State Representative and have worked for the City of Seattle for over twenty years, where I've led programs to expand opportunities for women and minority-owned businesses.
As the son and grandson of farmworkers and laborers, I earned my Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Master’s degree in Public Administration. I have served on the board of the Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the first president of AFSCME 21C.
Beth Daranciang (Prefers Republican Party)
Background: Master’s degree in public health and bachelor’s degree in biology. Professional experience includes research coordinator at the UW, Program manager at Public Health – Seattle and King County, and my husband and I are small-business owners in Seattle. Served as volunteer treasurer for the PTSA and parent group at 2 Seattle high schools
Advocate for the protection of children, including serving on the volunteer leadership team that successfully gathered over 266,000 signatures for Referendum 90.
