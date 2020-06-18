Candidate Forum: 46th District Pos. 1 candidates introduce themselves

(Editor’s note: This is the second installment in a series of responses to questions we’re sending to candidates running in the Aug. 4 primary election. These responses from candidates for 46th District State Representative Position 1 follow the previous article for 46th District State Representative Position 2. Next, we’ll have introductory questions for candidates for the two state representative positions in the 32nd Legislative District; then we’d have issue questions for all candidates, with future questions coming from readers. Send questions for the candidates to schsmith@frontier.com.)









Pollet and Brown















The 46th District includes Lake Forest Park, Kenmore and northeast Seattle,



Both Pollet and Brown recently introduced themselves with answers to this question: “What is your background for this position?” Here are their 75-word responses, presented in the order their names will appear on the primary ballot and in the voters’ pamphlet.



Legislative District 46, State Representative Pos. 1



What is your background for this position?



Gerry Pollet (Prefers Democratic Party)



I’ve been honored to represent the 46th District since 2011. I’m also on the UW School of Public Health faculty –which is so important this year as I help lead an evidence- and public-health- based response to COVID-19. My commitment to openness and being accessible to you is reflected in being the only legislator who holds in-district drop in discussions every Saturday during Session and monthly throughout the year. See more at With only two candidates running in the primary, both Pollet and Brown will qualify for November from the top-two primary.The 46th District includes Lake Forest Park, Kenmore and northeast Seattle,Both Pollet and Brown recently introduced themselves with answers to this question: “What is your background for this position?” Here are their 75-word responses, presented in the order their names will appear on the primary ballot and in the voters’ pamphlet.I’ve been honored to represent the 46th District since 2011. I’m also on the UW School of Public Health faculty –which is so important this year as I help lead an evidence- and public-health- based response to COVID-19. My commitment to openness and being accessible to you is reflected in being the only legislator who holds in-district drop in discussions every Saturday during Session and monthly throughout the year. See more at gerrypollet.com









Early in Eric's career he was administrative assistant in the administration of the president of the United States. In that role, Eric gained experience with intergovernmental collaboration and how it serves diverse communities.



Eric J. Brown (Prefers Republican Party)

Early in Eric's career he was administrative assistant in the administration of the president of the United States. In that role, Eric gained experience with intergovernmental collaboration and how it serves diverse communities.

He then played numerous academic support roles; certified security professional the longest. Working with students from a wide range of academic, learning and economic levels. Eric's vision is to vastly improve the quality of education for all.





By Evan SmithDemocratic 46th District incumbent State Rep. Gerry Pollet will face Republican Eric J. Brown in the Aug. 4 primary and Nov. 3 general election.