Blowing in the wind - cottonwood trees
Monday, June 1, 2020
Story and photos by Hitomi Dames
There were many fluffs of “cotton" blowing in the air when I reached the south end of Twin Ponds Park, right by the community garden, a couple of days ago.
I used software to magnify a catkin (flowers without petals) turning into cottony seeds.
I was happy to find the cottonwood tree without effort! It is a tall tree with branches scattering the cotton like fruits you see on the ground.
Then I Googled cottonwood when I came home. I was surprised to know that it is Populus which belong to Salicaceae (willow family). The only Populus I knew was a tall thin tree known as poplar.
Poplar trees look like a closed umbrella and this one looks an open umbrella.
