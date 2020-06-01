Blowing in the wind - cottonwood trees





I used software to magnify a catkin (flowers without petals) turning into cottony seeds.

















I was happy to find the cottonwood tree without effort! It is a tall tree with branches scattering the cotton like fruits you see on the ground.









Then I Googled cottonwood when I came home. I was surprised to know that it is Populus which belong to Salicaceae (willow family). The only Populus I knew was a tall thin tree known as poplar.





Poplar trees look like a closed umbrella and this one looks an open umbrella.













There were many fluffs of “cotton" blowing in the air when I reached the south end of Twin Ponds Park, right by the community garden, a couple of days ago.