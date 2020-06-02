A message from Lake Forest Park Police Chief Harden

Lake Forest Park police department

Photo courtesy City of Lake Forest Park

Lake Forest Park Police













To the citizens of Lake Forest Park,I, like the vast majority of law enforcement are shocked, saddened and most of all angry about the senseless, and avoidable death of Mr. George Floyd. We make no excuses for the catastrophic failures we all witnessed.The actions, and lack of action by the involved officers, will not, and cannot ever be acceptable law enforcement practices. Neither I, nor any of our officers has expressed anything less than outrage at this situation. The officers also know that the damage to our law enforcement reputation within the community is something that needs to be addressed with complete transparency, honesty, and understanding.We here at the Lake Forest Park Police Department hold your officers to a high standard in which training is a top priority.We, in addition to basic law enforcement, train our officers in crisis intervention, de-escalation, implicit bias, defensive tactics, arrest procedures and first aid. We are clear that once we take a person into custody, their health and welfare become our responsibility, not the other way around.We value all human life and strive to treat all members of the public professionally with compassion and empathy.It is the mission of the Lake Forest Park Police Department is “To develop and support a team of professionals who consistently seek and find innovative policing strategies to affirmatively promote, preserve, and deliver those quality services which enhance the security and safety in our community.”I take great pride in my officers, this department, and this city. We will continue to serve our community and all people we encounter with professionalism and respect.We publicly denounce any type of police abuses, racism, and intolerance. We stand with all members of all communities whenever they are wronged. We can and will continue to work to make things better for all. We are here and will continue to be here for the community we serve.Respectfully,Chief Harden