Weeks-long full closure for critical construction starts August 25, 2025 on 145th Street and I-5 ramps in Shoreline

Major closures are coming to NE 145th Street/State Route 523 and I-5 for construction on the 145th Street Corridor and I-5 Interchange projects.





Starting Monday, August 25, 2025 around-the-clock closures in multiple locations will begin, with more closures beginning the following week. All closures in the area will last through Wednesday, September 17, 2025.



The closures will include the following impacts:

Starting Monday, August 25 at 5am

The on-ramp from NE 145th Street to southbound I-5 will be fully closed.

Starting Tuesday, September 2 at 5am

The southbound I-5 off-ramp at NE 145th Street will be closed.



NE 145th Street between 1st Ave NE and 5th Ave NE, including the I-5 overpass, will be fully closed. The closures will allow crews working for the City of Shoreline to perform essential work on the I-5 overpass, install a new roundabout, and complete roadway improvements that will enhance safety and traffic flow in the area.



The City of Shoreline is working in partnership with the Washington State Department of Transportation to close these areas while keeping a safe flow of traffic. Throughout the closure, signed detours will be in place.





People are encouraged to allow extra travel time, avoid the area if possible, and use alternate routes.





NE 145th Street is still an active work zone. For everyone’s safety, drivers should reduce speed in the area. People traveling through the area are encouraged to pay attention to the construction signs and barrels, as the configuration of the road will change over the next year of construction.





“This work is critical to moving this major infrastructure project forward,” said Tricia Juhnke, City of Shoreline Public Works Director. “We know closures like this are disruptive and we truly appreciate everyone’s patience.”

Once NE 145th Street reopens in mid-September, the new roundabout west of the I-5 overpass will open, and traffic will shift into a temporary configuration that uses the outer lanes of the roundabout.





This will allow traffic to continue moving through the area while construction continues on the rest of the roundabout and corridor.





The full roundabout is scheduled to open later this fall, improving safety and traffic flow in the heavily traveled corridor. A second roundabout on the east end of the I-5 overpass is scheduled to open in early 2026.





Staying engaged



