Business Spotlight: Shoreline Cooperative Preschool

Families spend one class session each week helping in the classroom, creating a rich, cooperative learning environment. Our teachers are SCC faculty who design curriculum for children and a syllabus for parents and caregivers to learn together through discussion groups and a quarterly speaker series.



Our preschool functions as a laboratory classroom for SCC’s Parent Education program, helping families grow together. In addition to academics, the co-op builds strong community connections among families who work side-by-side. Many parents go on to take on leadership roles in PTAs or even work in the school district. We’re proud of the ripple effect our program has across the wider community.



Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?



We love all the families that live here! People have landed in Shoreline for so many different reasons and we love the stories and perspectives that everyone brings to this community.





Schools in particular are places where people come together across socioeconomic backgrounds, racial and ethnic identities, home languages (75+ spoken across Shoreline!), ability levels, gender identities, family structures, and more, and we are grateful to all the folks in Shoreline continually working to make sure we are a welcoming place for all families.



Honorable Mention - We absolutely adore Shoreline's amazing natural beauty. We spend time outside every day with the preschoolers, rain or shine, and consider nature the best classroom.









Q: What inspires you each day?



The kids and their play! We are constantly amazed by the way children process emotions, transitions, and big life events through imaginative play. Whether they’re navigating a move, illness, or a new routine, play helps them explore, cope, and grow. It reminds us as adults that children have powerful internal tools to learn and heal—our job is to support and trust the process.



Q: What’s your next upcoming event?



School begins September 8, 2026 and we still have a few openings in several of our classes! For the broader community, we’re excited for our annual Harvest Carnival on November 8, open to the public with fun activities for all ages. We hope to see you there!



Learn More About Shoreline Cooperative Preschool

510 NE 175th St, Shoreline, WA

206-451-0104

www.shorelinecooperativepreschool.org



Whether you're looking for a high-quality preschool or a supportive family community, Shoreline Cooperative Preschool is a beloved Shoreline gem that continues to shape young learners and their families, one joyful day at a time.



Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline.

