Edward Jones announces new Financial Advisor for the Shoreline Community

Monday, August 18, 2025

Jessy Harb, Financial Advisor
Edward Jones
The financial services firm Edward Jones has hired Jessy Harb as a new financial advisor for the Aurora Plaza branch office located at 18336 Aurora Ave N. Ste 101C. Shoreline, WA 98133.

Edward Jones is a leading North American financial services firm with more than 20,000 financial advisors. The firm serves more than 9 million clients with a total of $2.3 trillion in client assets under care as of June 27, 2025. 

Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. 

Through the dedication of the firm’s approximately 55,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and most Canadian provinces and territories, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. 

The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.


