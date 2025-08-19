Scene on the Sound: USS Barry

Tuesday, August 19, 2025

USS Barry
Photo by Jan Hansen

USS Barry (DDG-52) is an Arleigh Burke-class (Flight I) Aegis guided missile destroyer, commissioned in 1992. 

Barry is the fourth United States Navy ship named after the "Father of the American Navy", Commodore John Barry (1745–1803). 

Her homeport is Naval Station Everett, Washington. Several improvements over Arleigh Burke exist on this ship and all following Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, such as the ability to refuel a helicopter.
--Wikipedia


