Sneak peek at the newest grocery store in the area - Grocery Outlet opens on Thursday
Monday, August 4, 2025
Here's a sneak peek at the newest grocery store in town: Grocery Outlet at 24360 Van Ry Blvd, Mountlake Terrace, right on the Shoreline border.
|Owners Racheal and Tommy Harmon
The store will open to the public this Thursday at 7am. There will be giveaways, and a donation ceremony.
The store was brightly lit, the floors gleaming, and the wheels on the new carts shiny and ready for many travels to the parking lot.
The noticeably empty bins and shelves are for produce and meats. Racheal said they will arrive later in the week just prior to the grand opening.
For more information on Thursday's events, go to Grocery Outlet's Facebook page: "Mountlake Terrace Grocery Outlet (24360 Van Ry Blvd)"
