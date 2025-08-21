Last Savvy Gardener class of 2025 - September 11, 2025

Thursday, August 21, 2025

Come learn all about permaculture and how it can make your garden more productive, beautiful, and sustainable.
PERMA-WHAT?

Designing Your Own Permaculture Paradise
Thursday, September 11, 2025
6:30–8:00pm
at North City Water District
1519 NE 177th St, Shoreline WA 98155

Landscapes and gardens offer a wealth of benefits if designed and managed well. Learn how to look at your garden as an ecosystem and explore the possibilities to make your space more sustainable. 

This class will cover how to build healthy soils, good garden design, and proper maintenance strategies. 

We’ll also share examples of beautiful gardens for your inspiration.

Class is free, but you must register to attend.

Contact us in advance by email to customerservice@northcitywater.org or call our office at 206-362-8100.

Jessi Bloom
About The Presenter:

Jessi Bloom, CPH, ECP, ISA Arborist, was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest and has a strong background of horticulture and environmental sciences. 

Her early experience in project management ranged from organizing restoration projects with community volunteers, to high-end residential and commercial landscape design/build. 

In early 2000, she decided to start an ethical business in the green industry to fill a niche for organic and ecological landscaping. 

Seattle Times named her a "rockstar in the ecological gardening movement." 

Thanks to her leadership and artistic design talents, she led N.W. Bloom to numerous environmental awards, traveling nationwide as a speaker. 

She is a best-selling author of 
  • Free-Range Chicken Gardens (2012); 
  • Practical Permaculture Design (2015) which is now in 6 languages; and 
  • Creating Sanctuary: Sacred Garden Spaces, 
  • Plant Based Medicine and Daily Practices to Achieve Happiness and Well-Being (2017), along with its companion workbook 
  • Everyday Sanctuary (2019). 
Jessi’s work has been featured in many national and local media outlets including the NY Times, Better Homes & Gardens, Sunset Magazine, DISNEY, Martha Stewart Living, Mother Earth News, UTNE Reader, Fine Gardening Magazine, and PBS’s Growing a Greener World TV.


