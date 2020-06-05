Warning: High bacteria counts at Hidden Lake - quit feeding water birds

By Diane Hettrick





In addition, bread is junk food for birds, filling them up with food which has little nutrition. In some circumstances bread can kill birds.





Some jurisdictions, like Mountlake Terrace, fine people who feed water birds.













The artificial food source allows the population to increase to a level that is not sustainable. The birds become a nuisance as they move away from the water and start inhabiting and leaving their droppings in other places, such as school grounds.