Third Place Books takes author events online

Monday, June 15, 7pm

Erica Bauermeister

House Lessons







The Boy from the Woods

Jake Tapper

The Hellfire Club

In The Boy From The Woods, Harlan Coben introduces us to Wilde, a man who is a mystery to everyone, including himself. Decades ago, Wilde was found as a boy living feral in the woods with no memory of his past. Now, thirty years later, he’s a highly trained ex-military operative who still knows nothing about his personal history. And he's back living in the same woods on the outskirts of town, content to be an outcast with only a few deep connections to other people.



A young Congressman stumbles on the powerful political underworld of 1950's D.C. in The Hellfire Club. Charlie Marder is an unlikely Congressman. Thrust into office by his family ties after his predecessor died mysteriously, Charlie is struggling to navigate the dangerous waters of 1950s Washington, DC, alongside his young wife Margaret, a zoologist with ambitions of her own. When Charlie discovers a conspiracy that reaches the highest levels of governance, he has to fight not only for his principles and his newfound political career... but for his life.





Thursday, June 18, 7pm

Michael Connelly

Fair Warning







Join Michael Connelly in conversation with Andrea Dunlop, author of We Came Here To Forget!



Veteran reporter Jack McEvoy has taken down killers before, but when a woman he had a one-night stand with is murdered in a particularly brutal way, McEvoy realizes he might be facing a criminal mind unlike any he's ever encountered.



Veteran reporter Jack McEvoy has taken down killers before, but when a woman he had a one-night stand with is murdered in a particularly brutal way, McEvoy realizes he might be facing a criminal mind unlike any he's ever encountered.

Jack investigates-- against the warnings of the police and his own editor-- and makes a shocking discovery that connects the crime to other mysterious deaths across the country. Undetected by law enforcement, a vicious killer has been hunting women, using genetic data to select and stalk his targets. Uncovering the murkiest corners of the dark web, Jack races to find and protect the last source who can lead him to his quarry. But the killer has already chosen his next target, and he's ready to strike.













In this mesmerizing memoir-in-essays, bestselling author Erica Bauermeister (The Scent Keeper) renovates a trash-filled house in eccentric Port Townsend, and in the process takes readers on a journey to discover the ways our spaces subliminally affect us.Bauermeister will be joined in conversation by Tara Conklin, bestselling author of