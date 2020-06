Shoreline Police RADAR program for dealing with individuals with behavioral health issues

Deputy Ben Emmons introduces the RADAR program while also offering advice to community members about their own encounters with people with behavioral health issues at a Richmond Beach Community Meeting on January 10 .

Photo credit: Kimberly Hendrickson

“Police within Shoreline really just felt unprepared from an information standpoint,” Hendrickson said. “Behavioral health calls are very complex, RADAR really speaks to having more tools and information before responding to calls.”

RADAR is a complement to the mandatory eight hour crisis intervention training required by the state that helps reduce the use of force between police and individuals with behavioral issues and the repeated use of emergency services. Shoreline PD also offers an optional 40 hour CIT (Crisis Intervention Training) program, in which 25 percent of the department is required to participate.This is in compliance with the Doug Ostling Act, which established requirements for CIT training statewide. Ostling, a mentally ill man, was shot and killed in his home by Bainbridge Island police officers in 2010 . Responding officers did not know Ostling had severe mental illness when responding to his call for assistance, despite the fact that he had recent, previous contacts with Bainbridge police.“Had officers known more about his BHI, or strategies that might have helped him in a crisis situation, deadly force would have been a less likely option,” RADAR Program Coordinator Kimberly Hendrickson said.Encounters between officers and individuals with BHI occur on a regular basis. In 2015, Shoreline PD responded to over 500 incidences, according to research analyzing King County 911 call center data.In a survey conducted by Shoreline PD, 86 percent of Shoreline deputies surveyed reported having either daily or frequent contact with people with BHI, and 75 percent of responding deputies were not satisfied with the options available to them for handling these kinds of calls.The RADAR response plan lets deputies know, prior to arrival at a scene, that they will be encountering an individual with a behavioral issue. Deputies and a program navigator, who is professionally trained in mental health, work together with community members before crisis events occur. This allows deputies to gather de-escalation information, such as what calms down specific BHI community members.For example, in a meeting with one BHI community member, RADAR representatives found that the individual loves sports and the best way to calm them down is to talk sports with them.