King County Sheriff Mitzi G. Johanknecht issues directive on use of chemical irritants for crowd control

SPD may not use chemical irritants or projectiles against persons peacefully protesting or demonstrating

Individual officers may use reasonable, proportional and targeted action to protect against a specific threat of imminent physical harm to themselves or identifiable others or to respond to specific acts of violence or destruction of property

Tear gas may only be used if other efforts to subdue a threat with alternate crowd control measures have been exhausted and ineffective; AND

The Chief of Police has determined tear gas is the only reasonable alternative available.

Should the Chief find a basis exists to use tear gas, it must be directed at potentially life threatening activity and may not be deployed indiscriminately into a crowd.

“Yesterday, the Western District of Washington issued an order with respect to crowd control and the use of chemical irritants."The court was asked to consider a ban on the use of chemical irritants as a less lethal tool by the Seattle Police Department. The court ruled as follows:"I appreciate the guidance from the court. I find this guidance consistent with my expectations of the women and men of the King County Sheriff’s Office. It is my hope that our agency will not find it necessary to even consider the use of chemical irritants or projectiles. If it is necessary, it will be under the circumstances outlined by the court and only initiated with my approval."Mitzi G. Johanknecht, Sheriff"