Shorecrest student awarded Alpha Delta Kappa scholarship

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Piper Rosman, scholarship winner
Photo courtesy ADK

Alpha Delta Chapter of Washington State Alpha Delta Kappa is pleased to announce that this year’s winner of a $1,000 scholarship is awarded to Piper Rosman of Shorecrest High School. 

Education unites Alpha Delta Kappa members in a fellowship focusing on professional excellence, leadership development, altruism, and world understanding.

Piper Rosman exemplifies that commitment and sees teachers as some of the strongest influences in her life. 

Piper is well prepared scholastically with rigorous academics including Honors, AP, UW classes, as well as participation in volleyball, basketball, track and lacrosse.

These activities have often been complimented by her work, often as an officer, in Environmental Club, Interact, Student Government, and DECA.

Her presidency of the Shoreline Sports Foundation that works with grades 2-8 has added much to the community in terms of inclusion and service. She is a hard worker who gets things done, but doesn’t forget that she is working with people.

The College and Career Readiness Coordinator says that Piper’s high degree of compassion and empathy is evident in the way she treats not only young children, but also the adults and peers in her life.

Piper plans to attend Western Illinois University in Bellingham and study Early Childhood Education.

Alpha Delta feels Piper will be a wonderful educator and truly carry on the ideals of Alpha Delta Kappa.

--Kim Haff, Alpha Delta Kappa



Posted by DKH at 4:47 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  