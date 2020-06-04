Shorecrest student awarded Alpha Delta Kappa scholarship

Piper Rosman, scholarship winner

Photo courtesy ADK





Alpha Delta Chapter of Washington State Alpha Delta Kappa is pleased to announce that this year’s winner of a $1,000 scholarship is awarded to Piper Rosman of Shorecrest High School.





Education unites Alpha Delta Kappa members in a fellowship focusing on professional excellence, leadership development, altruism, and world understanding.





Piper Rosman exemplifies that commitment and sees teachers as some of the strongest influences in her life.





These activities have often been complimented by her work, often as an officer, in Environmental Club, Interact, Student Government, and DECA.









The College and Career Readiness Coordinator says that Piper’s high degree of compassion and empathy is evident in the way she treats not only young children, but also the adults and peers in her life.



Piper plans to attend Western Illinois University in Bellingham and study Early Childhood Education.



Alpha Delta feels Piper will be a wonderful educator and truly carry on the ideals of Alpha Delta Kappa.



--Kim Haff, Alpha Delta Kappa





Piper is well prepared scholastically with rigorous academics including Honors, AP, UW classes, as well as participation in volleyball, basketball, track and lacrosse.