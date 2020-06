Peaceful protest scheduled for Saturday to honor Black lives lost

12:00 PM Gather and Welcome Program at Cromwell Park

12:30 PM March to City Hall and Shoreline Police Department

1:30 PM Closing Program at Cromwell Park

All are welcome. Feel free to come early at 11am to make signs — bring materials if you have them.Please wear masks and honor social distancing and each other's safety. For those concerned for their health, please join us in your vehicle for a car parade (assemble at Cromwell Park at 12:30pm).Sponsored by Black Lives Matter - Shoreline