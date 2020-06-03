Peaceful protest scheduled for Saturday to honor Black lives lost
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Saturday, June 6, 2020 beginning at noon, Cromwell Park 18030 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline. Car caravan and march at 12:30pm 98133.
All are welcome. Feel free to come early at 11am to make signs — bring materials if you have them.
Please wear masks and honor social distancing and each other's safety. For those concerned for their health, please join us in your vehicle for a car parade (assemble at Cromwell Park at 12:30pm).
Please wear masks and honor social distancing and each other's safety. For those concerned for their health, please join us in your vehicle for a car parade (assemble at Cromwell Park at 12:30pm).
- 12:00 PM Gather and Welcome Program at Cromwell Park
- 12:30 PM March to City Hall and Shoreline Police Department
- 1:30 PM Closing Program at Cromwell Park
