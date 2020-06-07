'Peaceful and uplifting march' draws 4,000 people to Shoreline's Black Lives Lost protest

Gathering at Cromwell Park

Photo by Steven H. Robinson









By Diane Hettrick









"Black Lives Matter"

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

It began with a gathering at Shoreline's Cromwell Park at 180th and Meridian. Many people arrived at 11am to make signs. It began with a gathering at Shoreline's Cromwell Park at 180th and Meridian. Many people arrived at 11am to make signs.





Members of the Black Student Unions spoke

Photo by David Walton









There was music and speakers from the Black Student Unions spoke about their frustrations with the present and what they want for their future.





"Demilitarize Police"

The march stretched out for many blocks

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

"Silence = Violence"



Speaker at the Sculpture Walk

Photo by David Walton

"White People - Shut Up and Listen"

Background - the car caravan stretches from Meridian up NE 175th

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

"Dismantle Power Structures of Oppression"

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Shoreline police closed the streets to make way for the marchers. Shoreline police and Lake Forest Park police were part of the planning process with the students, and officers from both departments were in the march. It was a diverse, multi-racial, family-friendly crowd. Babies, students, and adults marched side by side. Shoreline police closed the streets to make way for the marchers. Shoreline police and Lake Forest Park police were part of the planning process with the students, and officers from both departments were in the march. It was a diverse, multi-racial, family-friendly crowd. Babies, students, and adults marched side by side.





"Say their names"





Student organizers and police worked together

Photo by Steven H. Robinson









"White Silence - Black Death"

"I can't breathe"

Attempts were made to social distance

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Virtually every person in the march was masked. There was an attempt at social distancing but it was difficult with so many people in the same area. Virtually every person in the march was masked. There was an attempt at social distancing but it was difficult with so many people in the same area.





"Racism is a Pandemic Too"



Photo by Steven H. Robinson

"We are all One"

Officer Coleman, Chief Harden, and Officer Coombs of LFP Police

marched and helped a couple of kids with the climb up the hill

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

"No Justice - No Peace"

Protestors start to move onto Aurora

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Our reporter Steve Robinson observed that for a brief time at the end of the march people lining Aurora and displaying signs were slowing the traffic. At one point they walked into the roadway and blocked northbound traffic. One car forced its way through the marchers while several made U-turns.



"The greatest purveyor of violence in the world today is my own government - MLK"

Blocking Aurora and the RapidRide E bus

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Shoreline officer encourages protesters to move off the road

Photo by Steven H. Robinson









400 Years of Intolerance. Enough is Enough. I stand with my black brothers and sisters. I am with you and I Love You!

Speaker exhorts the crowd

Photo by David Walton







A peaceful protest organized by the Black Student Unions of Shorecrest and Shorewood, with participation from other local schools, to honor Black Lives Lost drew 3-5,000 participants to Shoreline on Saturday, June 6, 2020.