Orca pride at Highland Terrace Elementary

Sunday, June 21, 2020


Some parents decorated the school fence at Highland Terrace Elementary to help send off students and staff for the summer.


The sixth graders are making the big transition to middle school. End of year celebrations were all cancelled this year.



It's a transition for many parents, as well. After years at Highland Terrace, they will be moving on to involvement in middle school and high school.

But they'll always remember Highland Terrace.

We love Highland Terrace. Orca Pride!


Highland Terrace is located at 100 N 160th St, Shoreline 98133, across the street from Shoreline Community College. Students at HT move on to Einstein Middle School and Shorewood High School.




