Letter to the Editor: Be part of the solution

To the Editor:I’m writing to invite my fellow white citizens to show up, and take responsibility for freeing ourselves and our whole community from the shackles of history, guilt, and inertia. I’m asking us each to make a daily commitment of non-violent action, in order to be part of the solution to the intractable problems so evident to us right now.I call myself to account for that every morning, and try to live it daily in my personal practice, in the actions that I take whether it is writing a letter like this or it is deciding where I give or spend money, or participate in civic action. I’m doing that so I can fully exercise my responsibilities as a person who has responsibilities as part of a democratic society. For me, governance starts with self-discipline, expressed in care for the well being of myself and the whole.AND I join hearts and hands with my allies of color as you do what you need to do. For I believe we cannot change our country without belonging to the whole sorry mess. I believe we need to link hearts and hands to create a world that actually works for all- Us humans-and all the beings we live with on this beautiful planet.I’m 89 years old. I’ve spent much of my life working for justice, against racism, and all the other isms that separate and divide us. I’ve worked to build Dr. Martin Luther King’s beloved community in many places, for many years. I try to be accountable for my life and actions. I am very fortunate that my dear family is multicultural with a variety of beautiful skin colors.I am unutterably sad that we are in this horrible place where so many of us wake up to the devastation of our families, dreams, homes. And I also say to myself, you are here now because what you are and what you do matters.So to ALL my allies of all skin colors and cultures, I offer my gifts and love to BE part of the solutions. And I join with and encourage others like me to step up everyday in our daily lives.Love and optimal health to you and your loved ones!Anne StadlerLake Forest Park