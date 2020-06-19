Graduation Videos for Shorecrest and Shorewood premiere on June 27

Friday, June 19, 2020


Photos courtesy Shoreline Public Schools

While this was definitely not the senior year that the Class of 2020 at Shorewood and Shorecrest High Schools had in mind when they started the school year, they persevered and were celebrated for their accomplishments.

 

Because King County moved into “modified Phase 1” of Washington’s “Safe Start” reopening plan, Shorecrest and Shorewood graduates were able to participate in individual graduation ceremonies with their families on June 15-16 at their schools.



The ceremonies were videotaped, along with student and staff speeches and performances, which will be used to create graduation videos that will premiere online on Saturday, June 27.



The Shorecrest video will premiere at 2pm and Shorewood at 6pm. After the videos premiere, they will be available to watch anytime.



Links to watch the video premieres will be posted on the Shoreline School District website and social media pages on June 25.



The entire Shoreline and Lake forest Park community is invited watch the online video premieres and join in celebrating the incredible Class of 2020 for all they have accomplished and overcome!



Posted by DKH at 6:28 PM
