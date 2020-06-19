Graduation Videos for Shorecrest and Shorewood premiere on June 27

Photos courtesy Shoreline Public Schools

Because King County moved into “modified Phase 1” of Washington’s “Safe Start” reopening plan, Shorecrest and Shorewood graduates were able to participate in individual graduation ceremonies with their families on June 15-16 at their schools.





The ceremonies were videotaped, along with student and staff speeches and performances, which will be used to create graduation videos that will premiere online on Saturday, June 27.









The Shorecrest video will premiere at 2pm and Shorewood at 6pm. After the videos premiere, they will be available to watch anytime.









Links to watch the video premieres will be posted on the Shoreline School District website and social media pages on June 25.



