Cumulative cases in King country.









COVID-19 is spreading slower than before, but it is still spreading every day in King County. Testing for COVID-19 is an essential tool for stopping the spread of the disease and reopening Seattle and King County.





Testing capacity is one of the indicators reviewed by the state in approving a county’s request to move to the next phase, and King County is not meeting the target for having enough people tested or getting folks tested quick enough.





Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms should get tested right away. The list of possible COVID-19 symptoms has grown to 11 possible indications of the virus being present.





Plus we know that people may carry the disease even if you are not showing symptoms, so people who have been in close contact with someone who has the virus should also be tested.





More details about COVID-19 symptoms and testing can be found HERE





Case updates June 11, 2020





United States

1,994,283 cases

112,967 deaths Washington state Washington state

24,779 cases

3,772 hospitalizations

1,194 deaths

King county

8584 cases

1512 hospitalizations

571 deaths

Shoreline

381 cases

87 hospitalizations

57 deaths

Lake Forest Park

33 cases

2 hospitalizations

0 deaths



















