Case updates June 11, 2020

Friday, June 12, 2020

Cumulative cases in King country.

Coronavirus Testing Update 

COVID-19 is spreading slower than before, but it is still spreading every day in King County. Testing for COVID-19 is an essential tool for stopping the spread of the disease and reopening Seattle and King County. 

Testing capacity is one of the indicators reviewed by the state in approving a county’s request to move to the next phase, and King County is not meeting the target for having enough people tested or getting folks tested quick enough. 

Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms should get tested right away. The list of possible COVID-19 symptoms has grown to 11 possible indications of the virus being present. 

Plus we know that people may carry the disease even if you are not showing symptoms, so people who have been in close contact with someone who has the virus should also be tested. 

More details about COVID-19 symptoms and testing can be found HERE

United States
  • 1,994,283 cases
  • 112,967 deaths
Washington state
  • 24,779 cases
  • 3,772 hospitalizations
  • 1,194 deaths
King county
  • 8584 cases
  • 1512 hospitalizations
  • 571 deaths
Shoreline
  • 381 cases
  • 87 hospitalizations
  • 57 deaths
Lake Forest Park
  • 33 cases
  • 2 hospitalizations
  • 0 deaths





