Armed burglars trip alarm at cannabis shop in North City

Monday, June 8, 2020

KushKlub in North City
At 9pm Sunday night, June 7, 2020, Shoreline Police blocked off 15th ave NE in the business district and were searching with a K9 unit.

According to Shoreline Police Captain Tony Garza, a silent alarm from the KushKlub at 17547 15th Ave NE turned out to be an armed robbery. Two suspects, both with hand guns, fled southbound on foot.

LFP PD sent a few officers to assist and Lynnwood sent their K9 unit, but the suspects were not apprehended.

It is thought that the burglars were looking for money. This is the second burglary recently of a local cannabis shop.



