Staff from Shoreline Historical Museum lead walk along Aurora on Thursday August 14, 2025

Tuesday, August 12, 2025

 
Thursday, August 14th, 2025,  10:00am
History of Development along Aurora Walk and Talk - FREE

Join staff from the Shoreline Historical Museum in a walk and talk exploring the history of development along the Aurora Corridor. 

Learn about why this area developed and the impacts we see today. Walkers are encouraged to add to the conversation with their knowledge and experiences.

  • Walk is approximately 2 miles, 1.5 hours
  • Walk Rating: Moderate
  • Meet at: Shoreline Historical Museum Parking Lot, 18501 Linden Ave N.  Shoreline (additional parking across street at Fred Meyer)
  • Walk Leader: Shoreline Historical Museum 

