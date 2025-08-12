2025 Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Party tickets on sale

Tuesday, August 12, 2025


Save the Date for the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Party!
Join us for an unforgettable evening of delicious food, wine, and community spirit — all in support of our beloved Kruckeberg Botanic Garden!

Saturday, September 27, 2025
     5:00–9:00 pm (Program begins at 6:30 pm)
Innis Arden Clubhouse, 1430 NW 188th St, Shoreline, WA 98177
Highlights of the evening:
     Wine, hors d’oeuvres, and a buffet dinner
     Live & Silent Auctions with unique treasures
     A fun night out while helping keep the garden thriving!

Tickets: $130 | Table of 8: $900
     RSVP by September 15 at:  or call 206-546-1281

     Every ticket purchased supports the maintenance, preservation, and growth of the Garden — your support is what keeps this community gem blooming.


