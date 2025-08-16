Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Bothell, and Lynnwood accept opioid settlement payouts
Saturday, August 16, 2025
By Oliver J. Moffat
As Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Bothell, and Lynnwood accept opioid epidemic payouts, how much each city receives and how the funds will be spent varies widely.
Since 2019, annual opioid deaths in King County nearly tripled, reaching a peak of 854 in 2023. Although opioid deaths decreased slightly in 2024, State Representative Lauren Davis said the decline was most likely because the population of people “with severe opioid use disorder is essentially dying off.”
|A map from the King County overdose data dashboard shows the per-capita rate of fatal overdoses
in the county by region. The majority of overdose deaths occurred in Seattle and South King County.
Local governments are getting money from lawsuits against companies accused of fueling the opioid epidemic.
|Data compiled from the One Washington Memorandum of Understanding
shows the percent share of opioid settlement funds cities in
North King and South Snohomish County will receive varies widely.
So far, Washington state expects to receive more than $1.1 billion in opioid settlement funds (with some estimates as high as $1.6 billion). Half the funds will go to the state, and the other half will be divided between cities and counties.
Some cities in the region will be receiving much more than others. Lynnwood could get almost $4.5 million, while Kenmore will only receive a little over $100,000, for example.
The opioid settlement funds must be spent on programs that address the opioid crisis, like addiction treatment, harm reduction, recovery, prevention, helping people in the criminal justice system, and data collection and research. Cities in King County must report how they spend funds to the Opioid Abatement Council (OAC).
|A graph from the King County overdose data dashboard shows the rate of fatal overdoses by county region.
The City of Bothell expects to receive over $3 million in opioid settlement funds over the next 17 years and has already received $679,874 as of May. Bothell says the funds will be spent to contract with service providers to connect members of the community with behavioral health services.
By far, Lynnwood will receive the largest portion of the funds in the North King and South Snohomish County region. Lynnwood will get about 0.77% of the local-government settlement funds, which could total nearly $4.5 million paid out over the next 17 years.
The city of Lake Forest Park said they expect to receive about $304,097.89 over the next 15 years from the opioid settlements. So far, LFP has allocated $4,771 for the police department to provide Narcan and training to all city employees.
The City of Shoreline will receive only 0.04% of the local-government funds and expects to receive about $252,239.22 over the lifetime of the opioid settlements, lasting up to 15 years.
The Kenmore City Council has approved participation in opioid settlement agreements. But Kenmore will only receive a 0.04% share of the local-government funds— likely amounting to a little more than $100,000 over the next 17 years. Woodinville also will only receive about a 0.04% share.
