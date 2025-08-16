Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Bothell, and Lynnwood accept opioid settlement payouts

By Oliver J. Moffat



As Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Bothell, and Lynnwood accept opioid epidemic payouts, how much each city receives and how the funds will be spent varies widely.



Since 2019, annual opioid deaths in King County nearly tripled, reaching a peak of 854 in 2023. Although opioid deaths decreased slightly in 2024, State Representative Lauren Davis said the decline was most likely because the population of people “with severe opioid use disorder is essentially dying off.”





A map from the King County overdose data dashboard shows the per-capita rate of fatal overdoses

in the county by region. The majority of overdose deaths occurred in Seattle and South King County.



