Supt Miner: A message to Shoreline families

This message was sent to Shoreline families and staff from Shoreline Schools Supt. Rebecca Miner about the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the commitment to fight racism and resources for talking to children about these issues.





I know that the impact of this tragedy, and many others like it in our nation, have profoundly impacted us as individuals and collectively in countless ways.





I am heartbroken for Mr. Floyd’s family and the horrific fact that he has joined a long list of black men, women and children who have been killed because of the color of their skin.





Mr. Floyd’s death serves as a stark reminder that we still have much work to do to address the systemic racism, inequities and disparities that exist in our country.



Many in our school community have seen the video of Mr. Floyd’s death, and the images of protests and riots that have followed. It is undoubtedly weighing heavily on our students, staff and families. Specifically, I want to recognize the grief and fear that our black students, families and staff are experiencing.



There are no easy answers. However, I, and our District, remain committed to supporting students and families as we seek to understand how these tragedies continue to happen and what can be done to prevent them from occurring in the future.



I appreciate the partnership we have with our families and community and that we can count on working together through the challenges that are before us.





I am also proud of the work our District has engaged in to address issues of racism and inequality in our schools and community. We have a long way to go in our efforts and we must collectively embrace hope and help our students understand that each of them is valued and important at home, in school and in our community. Their lives, voices, contributions and achievements give us hope of a better tomorrow.



I know many of you are overwhelmed right now. Please know you are not alone. Even as we must be physically distant from each other, please reach out to those who may need your support and compassion during this time. To help make sense of what our students, families and staff are experiencing right now, below is a list of resources that may help.





