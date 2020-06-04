King County submits plan to re-open limited business activity in COVID-19 recovery
Thursday, June 4, 2020
|King County Executive
Dow Constantine
King County Executive Dow Constantine, King County Council Chair Claudia Balducci, and King County Board of Health Chair Joe McDermott today submitted a plan to the state Department of Health that would allow limited and modified openings for a wide range of businesses and personal activities.
The county’s application includes recommendations from King County local health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin that would:
- allow all outdoor recreation permitted in Phase 2 in Gov. Inslee's Safe Start plan
- expand opening indoor fitness studios for one-on-one activities
- allow restaurants to begin opening indoor seating at 25% of normal capacity
- allow hair stylists and other personal services at 25% capacity
“Our plan to safely reopen our region’s economy is based on the latest data, recommendations by Public Health experts, and insight from communities and businesses,” said Executive Constantine.
“We are ready to take the next careful step toward an equitable recovery that benefits everyone who calls King County home.”
0 comments:
Post a Comment