Counties starting to open up: Case updates June 6, 2020

Clark, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties were approved to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2.

King County was approved to move into a modified version of Phase 1.





Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens and Wahkiakum counties were approved to move from Phase 2 to Phase 3.



A total of five counties are in Phase 1, one county is in a modified version of Phase 1, 25 counties are in Phase 2 and eight counties are in Phase 3. Chelan and Douglas counties submitted an application yesterday to move into a modified Phase 1 which is currently under review by the department of health.





Case updates for June 6, 2020





United States

1,891,690 cases

109,192 deaths Washington state

23,422 cases

3,652 hospitalizations

1,153 deaths

King county

8,422 cases

1,483 hospitalizations

566 deaths

Shoreline

372 cases

87 hospitalizations

57 deaths

Lake Forest Park

34 cases

2 hospitalizations

0 deaths







