Counties starting to open up: Case updates June 6, 2020
Sunday, June 7, 2020
Clark, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties were approved to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2.
King County was approved to move into a modified version of Phase 1.
Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens and Wahkiakum counties were approved to move from Phase 2 to Phase 3.
A total of five counties are in Phase 1, one county is in a modified version of Phase 1, 25 counties are in Phase 2 and eight counties are in Phase 3. Chelan and Douglas counties submitted an application yesterday to move into a modified Phase 1 which is currently under review by the department of health.
Case updates for June 6, 2020
United States
- 1,891,690 cases
- 109,192 deaths
Washington state
- 23,422 cases
- 3,652 hospitalizations
- 1,153 deaths
King county
- 8,422 cases
- 1,483 hospitalizations
- 566 deaths
Shoreline
- 372 cases
- 87 hospitalizations
- 57 deaths
Lake Forest Park
- 34 cases
- 2 hospitalizations
- 0 deaths
