Counties starting to open up: Case updates June 6, 2020

Sunday, June 7, 2020

Clark, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties were approved to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2. 
King County was approved to move into a modified version of Phase 1.

Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens and Wahkiakum counties were approved to move from Phase 2 to Phase 3.

A total of five counties are in Phase 1, one county is in a modified version of Phase 1, 25 counties are in Phase 2 and eight counties are in Phase 3. Chelan and Douglas counties submitted an application yesterday to move into a modified Phase 1 which is currently under review by the department of health.

Case updates for June 6, 2020

United States
  • 1,891,690 cases
  • 109,192 deaths
Washington state
  • 23,422 cases
  • 3,652 hospitalizations
  • 1,153 deaths
King county
  • 8,422 cases
  • 1,483 hospitalizations
  • 566 deaths
Shoreline
  • 372 cases
  • 87 hospitalizations
  • 57 deaths
Lake Forest Park
  • 34 cases
  • 2 hospitalizations
  • 0 deaths


