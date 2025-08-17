Sunday Garden Party for kids at Sky August 16, 2025



End of Summer Garden Party at Sky Nursery on Sunday August 16, 2025 from 11am -2pm with free crafts and kids music. End of Summer Garden Party at Sky Nursery on Sunday August 16, 2025 from 11am -2pm with free crafts and kids music.





Live Music - 12-12:40pm









Young Gardeners Shed



And every day at Sky kids can visit the Young Gardeners Shed. And every day at Sky kids can visit the Young Gardeners Shed.





Come and enjoy our garden shed for Young Gardeners in the Sky Nursery greenhouse.





No matter the time of year, the shed is always full of fun self-directed activities for kids, including coloring pages, scavenger hunts, cool plant artifacts, storybooks and more.











