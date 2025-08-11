Story Walks in Lake Forest Park

Throughout August, explore beautiful community parks in LFP while enjoying the fun STEM adventures of Iggy Peck / Pedro Perfecto, Ada Twist / Ada Magnífica, and Rosie Revere / Rosa Pionera - available in both English and Spanish!





The stories are on placards arranged along the paths, so families can walk and read.





Check out the story walks at:

Whispering Willow Park

Horizon View Park

Eagle Scout Park

Five Acre Woods

Lyon Creek Waterfront Preserve

Grace Cole Nature Preserve Brought to you by the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, sponsored by BNBuilders, and presented in partnership with the LFP King County Library System.








