Story Walks in Lake Forest Park

Monday, August 11, 2025

Throughout August, explore beautiful community parks in LFP while enjoying the fun STEM adventures of Iggy Peck / Pedro Perfecto, Ada Twist / Ada Magnífica, and Rosie Revere / Rosa Pionera - available in both English and Spanish! 

The stories are on placards arranged along the paths, so families can walk and read.

Check out the story walks at:
  • Whispering Willow Park
  • Horizon View Park
  • Eagle Scout Park
  • Five Acre Woods
  • Lyon Creek Waterfront Preserve
  • Grace Cole Nature Preserve
Brought to you by the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, sponsored by BNBuilders, and presented in partnership with the LFP King County Library System.


