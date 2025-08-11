Story Walks in Lake Forest Park

Throughout August, explore beautiful community parks in LFP while enjoying the fun STEM adventures of Iggy Peck / Pedro Perfecto, Ada Twist / Ada Magnífica, and Rosie Revere / Rosa Pionera - available in both English and Spanish!
The stories are on placards arranged along the paths, so families can walk and read.
Check out the story walks at:
- Whispering Willow Park
- Horizon View Park
- Eagle Scout Park
- Five Acre Woods
- Lyon Creek Waterfront Preserve
- Grace Cole Nature Preserve
Brought to you by the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, sponsored by BNBuilders, and presented in partnership with the LFP King County Library System.
