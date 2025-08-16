Shoreline Chamber of Commerce Chamber Award to Lara Grauer



The Chamber Award acknowledges a Chamber member who leads by example, takes initiative, serves the Shoreline area through action and participation, inspires others to get involved and promotes respectful and supportive communication.

On Friday evening, August 15, 2025, we recognized Lara Grauer with our Chamber Award—portrait photographer, business connector, and one of the Chamber’s most dedicated leaders.





Lara has been involved with the Chamber since 2016 and has served in nearly every board role, from Treasurer to President, and now Past President. Her leadership is deeply impactful. and always brings care, mentorship, and vision.







"She fully embodies the Chamber’s mission—and she rocks!"

As one member beautifully stated:

Lara has also volunteered for many years in the Shoreline School District and is an active member of the Professional Photographers of America.





Lara doesn’t just show up—she elevates everyone around her.





Thank you Lara.











