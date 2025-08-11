Sentimental Journey; B-17G Flying Fortress over Shoreline on Saturday
Monday, August 11, 2025
|Heading over Shoreline
Photo by Jan Hansen
The B-17 Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey, flying from Boeing Field/King County International Airport, was over Shoreline on Saturday August 9, 2025.
|Photo by Jan Hansen in Shoreline
According to Wikipedia,
Sentimental Journey (44-83514) is the nickname of a B-17G Flying Fortress bomber. It is based at the Commemorative Air Force Museum in Mesa, Arizona, US.[3] The aircraft is regularly flown to airshows throughout North America.
|Over Shoreline
Photo by Jan Hansen
Seattle's Museum of Flight recounts the following about the B-17
The iconic Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress served the Allied cause around the globe during World War II.
Perhaps most famous as the workhorse of the Eighth Air Force's bombing campaign against Germany and occupied territories, the B-17 became legendary for its ability to take punishment and return with its crew.
The B-17 design took form as the Boeing Model 299 and first flew in 1935. It was continuously refined and improved based on lessons learned in battle over the ensuing years, culminating in the B-17G.
A total of 12,726 of Boeing's long-range bombers were built by the end of the war. Much of this production occurred at Boeing Plant 2 in Seattle (6,981)
